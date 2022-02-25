Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.86 Per Share

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.855 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

Cogent Communications has increased its dividend payment by 49.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Cogent Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 257.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cogent Communications to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 310.3%.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 120.98 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.74. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $56.80 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

CCOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,620 shares of company stock worth $589,361. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

