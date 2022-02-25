Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.52

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.52 and traded as low as $14.30. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 88,224 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 149,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 28,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

