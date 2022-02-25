Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,074,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,175,000 after purchasing an additional 241,760 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,589,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,897,000 after purchasing an additional 214,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 83,940 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

CHRS stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.01. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $19.32.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

About Coherus BioSciences (Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.