Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $360.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $420.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on COIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target (down previously from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.60.

COIN opened at $179.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.46. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $155.92 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total value of $203,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.25, for a total value of $8,767,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,048 shares of company stock worth $42,861,117 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,747,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $394,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

