Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $360.00 at Piper Sandler

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 104.85% from the stock’s current price.

COIN has been the subject of several other research reports. increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,051. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.46. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $155.92 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $1,880,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,048 shares of company stock worth $42,861,117.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

