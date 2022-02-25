Colony Group LLC Acquires 2,757 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $126,114,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,440,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,702,000 after acquiring an additional 876,597 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,462,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,630,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,184,000 after buying an additional 554,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at about $21,960,000.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.27.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

