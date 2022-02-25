Colony Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

MU stock opened at $88.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.88. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

