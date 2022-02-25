Colony Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

HBAN opened at $14.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

