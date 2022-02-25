Colony Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,483 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,269,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWX opened at $52.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.