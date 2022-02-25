Colony Group LLC Grows Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in AON by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,431,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in AON by 7.3% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,589,000 after acquiring an additional 299,854 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AON by 41.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,584,000 after acquiring an additional 166,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AON by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,663,000 after acquiring an additional 81,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AON. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $288.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.02 and a 200 day moving average of $290.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,005 shares of company stock worth $9,895,581. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

