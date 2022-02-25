Colony Group LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,223.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 188,180 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 330.9% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 39,368 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 212,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 46,546 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 163.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

