Colony Group LLC Invests $2.48 Million in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 740.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.80 and a one year high of $98.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

