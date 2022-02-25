Colony Group LLC Purchases 776 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Qorvo by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth approximately $9,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.48.

Qorvo stock opened at $136.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

