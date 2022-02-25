Colony Group LLC Sells 141 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $649.18 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $552.72 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $632.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $625.09.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,262,465 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

