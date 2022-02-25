Colony Group LLC Trims Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,276,429,000 after purchasing an additional 70,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,012,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,487,000 after acquiring an additional 44,517 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 784,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,876,000 after acquiring an additional 66,879 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,257,000 after acquiring an additional 179,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,180,000 after acquiring an additional 56,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $649.18 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $552.72 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $632.89 and its 200 day moving average is $625.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465 in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

