Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.47% of SPS Commerce worth $28,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $2,904,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,303,000 after acquiring an additional 22,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,984 shares of company stock worth $5,301,399. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPSC. StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $126.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 101.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.21. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.