Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,863 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $31,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,279,000 after acquiring an additional 927,372 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,590,000 after buying an additional 767,671 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $98,109,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $92,728,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AJG opened at $154.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.98. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $119.75 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

