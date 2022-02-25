Comerica Bank Grows Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $19,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,456.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 90.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $58.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $90.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

