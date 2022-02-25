Comerica Bank Has $25.02 Million Position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,520 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $25,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBEF. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $130,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 100.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $415,000.

DBEF stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64.

