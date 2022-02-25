Comerica Bank Has $32.94 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,491 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $32,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after acquiring an additional 367,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amgen by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Amgen by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,206,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,107,155,000 after buying an additional 306,909 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.65.

Shares of AMGN opened at $219.27 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.