Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,131 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $21,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,701,000 after buying an additional 113,930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,475,000 after buying an additional 226,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 979,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after buying an additional 33,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 786,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.71 and a 1 year high of $89.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $228,112.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $2,230,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,770 shares of company stock worth $4,977,962 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

