Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 22nd

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Comfort Systems USA has increased its dividend payment by 45.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Comfort Systems USA has a payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

FIX opened at $82.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.20. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $59.63 and a 1 year high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.94.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIX shares. DA Davidson raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

