Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRZBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from €7.00 ($7.95) to €10.00 ($11.36) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($10.34) to €11.70 ($13.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commerzbank to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.32.
Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $10.55.
About Commerzbank (Get Rating)
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.