Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRZBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from €7.00 ($7.95) to €10.00 ($11.36) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($10.34) to €11.70 ($13.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commerzbank to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerzbank during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Commerzbank by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Commerzbank by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 350,566 shares in the last quarter.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

