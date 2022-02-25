Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.04

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.04 and last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 166696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGDDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.