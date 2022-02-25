Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.88. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 566,403 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

