Comparing Carter Bankshares (CARE) & Its Peers

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ: CARE – Get Rating) is one of 170 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Carter Bankshares to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carter Bankshares and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $162.78 million $31.59 million 13.35 Carter Bankshares Competitors $6.72 billion $1.78 billion 11.08

Carter Bankshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares. Carter Bankshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares’ competitors have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares 19.41% 7.94% 0.76% Carter Bankshares Competitors 27.60% 11.85% 1.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carter Bankshares and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 Carter Bankshares Competitors 1596 7549 6824 375 2.37

Carter Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $15.08, indicating a potential downside of 5.85%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 12.73%. Given Carter Bankshares’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carter Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Carter Bankshares competitors beat Carter Bankshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Carter Bankshares (Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

