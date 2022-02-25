Comparing EACO (EACO) & The Competition

EACO (OTCMKTS: EACO – Get Rating) is one of 24 public companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare EACO to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

EACO has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EACO’s peers have a beta of 1.63, suggesting that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EACO and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EACO 0 0 0 0 N/A EACO Competitors 74 329 446 20 2.47

As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 23.56%. Given EACO’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EACO has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.9% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 97.9% of EACO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EACO and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EACO $225.24 million $7.79 million 13.67 EACO Competitors $3.73 billion $184.86 million 3.95

EACO’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than EACO. EACO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares EACO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EACO 2.98% 11.21% 6.51% EACO Competitors -182.88% -90.72% -2.92%

EACO Company Profile (Get Rating)

EACO Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electronic components and fasteners through its subsidiary. It focuses on aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine industries. The company was founded on September 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Anaheim, CA.

