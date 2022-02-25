Comparing Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) & First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Entrée Resources and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -86.86% First Majestic Silver 6.77% 2.29% 1.57%

Risk & Volatility

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Entrée Resources and First Majestic Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Majestic Silver 0 2 3 0 2.60

Entrée Resources presently has a consensus price target of $1.05, suggesting a potential upside of 63.81%. First Majestic Silver has a consensus price target of $18.06, suggesting a potential upside of 59.00%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than First Majestic Silver.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entrée Resources and First Majestic Silver’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$6.00 million ($0.04) -16.03 First Majestic Silver $363.88 million 8.12 $23.09 million $0.15 75.73

First Majestic Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources. Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Majestic Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats Entrée Resources on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entrée Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine. The company was founded by Keith Neumeyer on September 26, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

