Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO Sells $60,000.00 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $431.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

