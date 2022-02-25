Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.58% of Comstock Resources worth $38,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 3,275.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 100.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of CRK opened at $8.12 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRK. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.29.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.