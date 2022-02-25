Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.32

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as low as $3.10. Concert Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 38,686 shares.

CNCE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.29.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $28,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,125 shares of company stock valued at $133,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 221,599 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 82,473 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

