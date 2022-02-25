Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 41,865 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,865 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.77% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of IBTD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,178. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.