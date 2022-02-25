Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.79. The company had a trading volume of 27,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,022. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.36 and a 200 day moving average of $163.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.46 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.