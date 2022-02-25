Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.400-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.45.

Shares of ED stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.19. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $87.67.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 94.33%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 121 shares of company stock valued at $9,750 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,291,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,210,000 after purchasing an additional 81,839 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 652,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,675,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 336,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,606,000 after buying an additional 65,112 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $2,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

