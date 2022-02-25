Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires New Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 203 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Splunk by 2,212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 134,733 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,285,000 after buying an additional 358,205 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 0.6% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 210,998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,506,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $121.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.30.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

