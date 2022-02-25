Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases New Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,904 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,156,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 269,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $271.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $230.89 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.92.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

