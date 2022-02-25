Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Acquires $97,916.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 9,100 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $97,916.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 4,569 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $49,253.82.
- On Monday, February 14th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 54,690 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $587,917.50.
- On Friday, February 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 243,933 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,456,405.31.
- On Friday, February 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 7,362 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,362.36.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 4,020 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,335.60.
- On Monday, January 24th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 20,426 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $206,506.86.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 13,504 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $143,547.52.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 17,844 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,681.72.
- On Thursday, January 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,293.76.
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $55,872.54.
Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $241.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
About Consumer Portfolio Services (Get Rating)
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.