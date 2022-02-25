Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Acquires $97,916.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 9,100 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $97,916.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 4,569 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $49,253.82.

On Monday, February 14th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 54,690 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $587,917.50.

On Friday, February 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 243,933 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,456,405.31.

On Friday, February 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 7,362 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,362.36.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 4,020 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,335.60.

On Monday, January 24th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 20,426 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $206,506.86.

On Thursday, January 20th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 13,504 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $143,547.52.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 17,844 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,681.72.

On Thursday, January 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,293.76.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $55,872.54.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $241.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth about $48,247,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Consumer Portfolio Services (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

