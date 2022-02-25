Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTTAY shares. HSBC upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

CTTAY traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.07. 256,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,895. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.