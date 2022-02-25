Contrasting 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) & loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) and 9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and 9F’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot 3.05% 33.19% 4.24% 9F N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for loanDepot and 9F, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 6 6 0 2.38 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A

loanDepot presently has a consensus price target of $12.46, indicating a potential upside of 195.92%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than 9F.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares loanDepot and 9F’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $3.72 billion 0.35 $113.52 million $0.88 4.78 9F $192.49 million 1.17 -$346.19 million N/A N/A

loanDepot has higher revenue and earnings than 9F.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.0% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of 9F shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

loanDepot beats 9F on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About 9F (Get Rating)

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. It provides its services through borrowers, investors, financial institutions, and merchant partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

