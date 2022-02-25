Contrasting Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) & Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) and Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Oceaneering International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Expro Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Oceaneering International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Expro Group and Oceaneering International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -14.44% -5.45% -4.35% Oceaneering International -1.94% 2.44% 0.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Expro Group and Oceaneering International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $390.36 million 4.30 -$156.22 million ($1.66) -9.26 Oceaneering International $1.83 billion 0.81 -$496.75 million ($0.35) -42.20

Expro Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oceaneering International. Oceaneering International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expro Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Expro Group and Oceaneering International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oceaneering International 0 1 3 0 2.75

Oceaneering International has a consensus target price of $16.80, indicating a potential upside of 13.74%. Given Oceaneering International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oceaneering International is more favorable than Expro Group.

Volatility and Risk

Expro Group has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oceaneering International has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oceaneering International beats Expro Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expro Group (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Oceaneering International (Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech). The Subsea Robotics segment consists of remotely operated vehicles for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair. The Manufactured Products segment consists of the manufactured products business unit as well as commercial theme park entertainment systems and automated guided vehicle technology. The OPG segment focuses on subsea installation and intervention, including riserless light well intervention services, inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The IMDS segment covers asset integrity management services, software and analytical solutions for the bulk cargo maritime industry, and digital and connectivity solutions for the energy industry. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

