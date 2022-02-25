Contrasting Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fisker and Mazda Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60 Mazda Motor 0 2 1 0 2.33

Fisker presently has a consensus price target of $23.55, indicating a potential upside of 98.53%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

Risk and Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mazda Motor has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Mazda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -448,896.19% -32.49% -25.24% Mazda Motor 2.63% 7.48% 3.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fisker and Mazda Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $110,000.00 31,991.81 -$130.00 million ($1.63) -7.28 Mazda Motor $27.19 billion 0.17 -$297.52 million $0.63 5.86

Fisker has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mazda Motor. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mazda Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting. The company was founded on January 30, 1920 and is headquartered in Aki, Japan.

