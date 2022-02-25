Convex Finance (CVX) Price Tops $20.20

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $17.17 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $20.20 or 0.00051016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 84,914,813 coins and its circulating supply is 51,654,303 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

