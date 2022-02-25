Copart, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Copart in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPRT has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $121.60 on Friday. Copart has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.91 and a 200 day moving average of $142.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

