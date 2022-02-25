Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $141,000 Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nokia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,579,000 after buying an additional 2,186,556 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC raised its position in Nokia by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 6,746,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,292 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nokia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,044,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,944,000 after purchasing an additional 138,209 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Nokia by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,177,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,543,000 after purchasing an additional 739,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nokia by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,865,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,522 shares during the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

