Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 671.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73. Enel Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

