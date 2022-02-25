Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes $207,000 Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in TC Energy by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,764,000 after buying an additional 3,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TC Energy by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in TC Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in TC Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 85,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.91.

NYSE:TRP opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.708 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

