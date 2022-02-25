Cormark Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

SSL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.90.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.86 and a 52-week high of C$11.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

In related news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$156,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,408,901.34. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total value of C$382,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$272,948.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,500 shares of company stock worth $715,269.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

