CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs Sells 200 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $32,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CRVL stock opened at $156.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.93. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $213.38.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
About CorVel (Get Rating)
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorVel (CRVL)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.