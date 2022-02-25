CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs Sells 200 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $32,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $156.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.93. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $213.38.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CorVel by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after buying an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

