CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total value of $320,080.00.

On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $589,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $390,480.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $191,180.00.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $156.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.93. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $213.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 768.6% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CorVel by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

