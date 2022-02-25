CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $331,180.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00.
- On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total value of $320,080.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $589,500.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $390,480.00.
- On Thursday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $191,180.00.
NASDAQ CRVL opened at $156.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.93. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $213.38.
Separately, TheStreet cut CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
About CorVel (Get Rating)
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
