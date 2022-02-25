Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 2,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96.
About Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cosmos (COSM)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.