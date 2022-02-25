Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 2,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96.

Cosmos Holdings, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It is also involved in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.

